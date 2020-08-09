Man arrested for posing as police officer, extorting money

He was expelled from Transport Dept. on corruption charges

A 44-year-old former Transport Department employee was arrested for allegedly extorting money from a delivery boy after posing as a police officer, officials said on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Sanjay Bhatia said that the accused has been identified as Subash Chander, a resident of Ghaziabad’s Loni.

On July 23, one Rajat Kumar, a resident of Loni, approached the police and stated that he works with a food delivering application. He said that after delivering food at Pandav Nagar, he was returning on his bike via Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg. When he reached near Aam Aadmi Party office, a person wearing a police uniform, sitting in an auto, stopped him.

Pay fine

“The accused threatened him of challan for rash and negligent driving and asked ₹8,000 as fine,” Mr. Bhatia said, adding that Kumar did not have cash, following which the accused forced him to sit in the auto and asked to withdraw money from an ATM. He also threatened that if the fine was not paid, he would be implicated in a case.

The police said that the two went to Connaught Place and the accused sent Kumar to an ATM to withdraw money. “Finding an opportunity, the victim fled and reached DDU Marg where his bike was parked. However, his phone was taken by the accused,” the officer said.

After a case was registered and investigation was taken up, the police analysed the CCTV cameras, identified and arrested Chander.

During interrogation, the police said, it was revealed that Chander used to work in Delhi Transport Department and was dismissed in 2005 on corruption charges. After being dismissed, he did not have work and started extorting or cheating people either in the name of Delhi Transport or police

He has committed several such incidents in the area. The uniform which he was wearing at the time of incident was also recovered from his house, the police said.