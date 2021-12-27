Man arrested for posing as magistrate in Delhi

New Delhi

27 December 2021 06:24 IST

A 35-year-old man impersonating as a Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) of Gurgaon was arrested during a vehicle checking drive at Paharganj circle, the police said on Sunday.

Lovleesh Sharma, a resident of Narela, used to introduce himself as CJM to throw weight around. The police seized a pistol, a fake CBI public prosecutor ID card, fake CJM shield and medals, fake visiting cards printed in the name of Lovleesh Sharma with CJM as the designation, and a fake CJM stamp from his car.

