DelhiNew Delhi 27 December 2021 06:24 IST
Man arrested for posing as magistrate in Delhi
Updated: 27 December 2021 04:10 IST
A 35-year-old man impersonating as a Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) of Gurgaon was arrested during a vehicle checking drive at Paharganj circle, the police said on Sunday.
Lovleesh Sharma, a resident of Narela, used to introduce himself as CJM to throw weight around. The police seized a pistol, a fake CBI public prosecutor ID card, fake CJM shield and medals, fake visiting cards printed in the name of Lovleesh Sharma with CJM as the designation, and a fake CJM stamp from his car.
