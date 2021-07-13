Man arrested for posing as IRS officer

NEW DELHI

13 July 2021 00:18 IST

A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly cheating a woman by posing as an IRS officer, the police said on Monday.

The accused — Subhodip Banerjee — belongs from Howrah in West Bengal. During probe, Banerjee was held from Taj Palace Hotel. He had told the woman that he was posted at Nizam Place, Kolkata as Assistant Director in CBI. After this, the woman married but and later got to know that he works in a private firm and filed a complaint. Next, two policemen from Howrah came to Chanakyapuri police station in search of the accused. The accused has been remanded for transit remand to take him to Howrah.

