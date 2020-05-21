Man arrested for poisoning wife’s lover

NEW DELHI

21 May 2020 00:19 IST

Two women roped in by accused also held

A 40-year-old man and his family were given a pesticide-like liquid on the pretext of being administered COVID-19 medicine in Outer North Delhi’s Alipur, the police said on Wednesday.

The victims have been hospitalised and three people have been arrested.

The main accused is the husband of the woman with whom the 40-year-old man was allegedly having an affair. DCP (Outer North) Gaurav Sharma said Pradeep (42), a resident of Ramzanpur, had hired two women for his plan.

On May 17, the victim, Vikram alias Vicky, a home guard, was at home when two women knocked on his door and introduced themselves as government health professionals. “They told him and his family that they have a liquid medicine for COVID-19 and offered it to the family. After consuming it, they felt uneasy after which they were shifted to a hospital,” Mr. Sharma said. With the help of CCTV footage, the accused were held, said the police.