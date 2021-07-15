Man arrested for passing on files to ISI

A 34-year-old man was arrested from Rajasthan for allegedly obtaining sensitive documents from an Indian Army official and providing it to Pakistani intelligence agency ISI, officials said on Wednesday.

The suspect, Habeeb Khan, who hails from Bikaner, was nabbed by the Delhi Police Crime Branch from Pokhran, where he had been working as a vegetable supplier on contract basis, they said.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the suspect used to fish out sensitive documents from an Army official posted at the Pokhran army base camp and further provided them to ISI, a senior police officer said.

Police, however, said the matter is still under investigation and facts are being verified.