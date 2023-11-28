Man arrested for over 80 thefts; identified himself as ‘darinda’

November 28, 2023 01:39 am | Updated 01:39 am IST - New Delhi

A 32-year-old-man, Sanjay Sharma, who identified himself by his tattoos — ‘danger’, ‘darinda’, and ‘Mahakal’ — was arrested in connection with over 80 cases of theft, the police said on Monday.

A senior officer said Sharma, a native of Siyana in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr, was arrested from R.K. Puram on Saturday based on a tip-off while they were probing a string of robberies in south-west Delhi.

The police said they had set up a checkpoint on Church Road in R.K. Puram to nab the accused, who tried to flee on spotting the police team.

The officer added that Sharma had studied up to Class 5 and started committing crimes at the age of 10.

He spent seven years at a juvenile home, from where he fled at least five times, DCP (South West) Manoj C. said.

The officer added that Sharma’s teenage years were marked by a string of robberies.

The DCP also said that Sharma had formed a gang of juvenile thieves that used to set houses or shops on fire to eliminate evidence after committing theft.

Sharma committed his first robbery in a house in Bulandshahr in 2002.

An officer said the accused lived a lavish lifestyle, wore branded clothes, and dined at expensive restaurants.

