HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man arrested for over 80 thefts; identified himself as ‘darinda’

November 28, 2023 01:39 am | Updated 01:39 am IST - New Delhi

Samridhi Tewari
Sanjay Sharma (centre) formed a gang that used to set houses on fire after committing theft .

Sanjay Sharma (centre) formed a gang that used to set houses on fire after committing theft . | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

A 32-year-old-man, Sanjay Sharma, who identified himself by his tattoos — ‘danger’, ‘darinda’, and ‘Mahakal’ — was arrested in connection with over 80 cases of theft, the police said on Monday.

A senior officer said Sharma, a native of Siyana in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr, was arrested from R.K. Puram on Saturday based on a tip-off while they were probing a string of robberies in south-west Delhi.

The police said they had set up a checkpoint on Church Road in R.K. Puram to nab the accused, who tried to flee on spotting the police team.

The officer added that Sharma had studied up to Class 5 and started committing crimes at the age of 10.

He spent seven years at a juvenile home, from where he fled at least five times, DCP (South West) Manoj C. said.

The officer added that Sharma’s teenage years were marked by a string of robberies.

The DCP also said that Sharma had formed a gang of juvenile thieves that used to set houses or shops on fire to eliminate evidence after committing theft.

Sharma committed his first robbery in a house in Bulandshahr in 2002. 

An officer said the accused lived a lavish lifestyle, wore branded clothes, and dined at expensive restaurants.

Related Topics

Delhi / crime

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.