Man arrested for murdering his wife in Alipur

Accused was in an inebriated state at the time of argument

Accused was in an inebriated state at the time of argument

A 35-year-old man was arrested for murdering his wife in Budhpur in Alipur, the police said on Saturday.

The DCP (Outer North) Brijendra Kumar Yadav said they received a complaint on the intervening night of April 21 and 22 about the murder of a woman in Alipur.

When the police rushed to the spot, the woman had already been taken to Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital, where the doctor declared her dead. The deceased was identified as Gudiya Devi, 32.

On investigation, the police said that the couple, hailing from Haryana, had come to Budhpur to take their 12-year-old daughter back home. The girl had come to stay with his uncle in Delhi 15 days ago. The woman said that they spend the night in Budhpur and travel back the next day, after which an argument broke out between the couple and the husband assaulted her. Multiple injuries were reported on the victim’s face.

Speaking to The Hindu, the DCP said that the accused, identified as Janam Jai Singh who works as a labourer at a poultry farm was in an inebriated state at the time of the argument. Singh revealed that the victim was taken to the hospital by him and his sister-in-law.

Further investigation is in progress, the police said.