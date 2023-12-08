HamberMenu
Man arrested for mowing down senior citizen in Greater Kailash

The victim was rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, where he was declared “brought dead”, a senior officer added

December 08, 2023 01:06 am | Updated 01:07 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested a 50-year-old man for allegedly mowing down a 72-year-old near Greater Kailash I’s Archana Complex.

The police received a PCR call on the evening of November 30, informing them that a senior citizen was lying unconscious near the erstwhile police station of Greater Kailash, police said. The victim was rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, where he was declared “brought dead”, a senior officer added.

“Upon investigation, we learnt that a four-wheeler had hit the man and fled the spot. From CCTV footage, we identified the grey four-wheeler, and traced both the vehicle and the driver,” said the senior officer.

The accused, Tarun Arora, had been absconding for the past six days, and was arrested on Wednesday. The Kalkaji resident has no previous criminal charges or rash driving cases against him, said the police.

The deceased’s son, Arvind Tandon, has alleged that his father’s body was “dragged” by the car. “His body was found 80 feet away from his shoes and spectacles,” said Mr. Tandon, adding that he had spoken to his father only 15 minutes before the accident took place.

“My father doesn’t usually step out in the evening, but when I spoke to him, he only mentioned mundane things and didn’t specify why he had stepped out,” he added.

A little over an hour after the phone call, Mr. Tandon, who is a Non-Resident Indian, received a call from the AIIMS Trauma Centre informing him about his father’s death.

The incident comes days after an NCRB report revealed that the Capital recorded 5,387 human-vehicular accidents in 2022, with 1,412 fatalities. A senior police officer added that a similar hit-and-run case had taken place at the same spot almost a year ago.

