Man arrested for land grabbing and duping people

He is found to have been involved in17 cases of cheating and forgery

A 65-year-old man was arrested for allegedly duping people after occupying their vacant land using forged documents, the police said on Tuesday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) R.P. Meena said that the accused has been identified as Abhay Veer Batra, a resident of Hari Nagar, who is found to have been involved in17 cases of cheating and forgery registered in different police stations across Delhi.

The police said that the accused searched for empty plots and would illegally grab them along with his accomplices after which they either sold the plots to someone else or pressurise the real owner of plot for negotiation to extort huge money from them.

The matter came to light on August 11 after one Kishore Chand Agarwal lodged a complaint at Dwarka North police station that his vacant plot at Sector 13, Dwarka, was occupied by Mr. Batra using forged documents.

He stated that he had purchased the land from one Shankar Lal Gupta but he got to know from a few brokers of Dwarka area that some fraudsters are seeking to either sell or illegally occupy his property, the police said.

According to the complainant, when he visited his property on August 5, he saw bricks and sand placed at the periphery of his plot and later got to know that Mr. Batra had claimed himself to be the buyer of said plot.

The police said that based on his complaint, an enquiry was conducted and accordingly a case was registered.

During investigation, both Mr. Agarwal and Mr. Batra produced photocopies of chain of documents in respect of their claim for plot in question, however, while Mr. Agarwal claimed that he purchased the said plot from Mr. Gupta, a resident of Bhagwan Das Nagar, through registered sale deed on August 3, 2004, and Mr. Batra claimed he purchased the plot from Gita Sharma in 2004 who had bought from Mr. Gupta.

When investigated, police found that Ms. Sharma’s address was untraceable and Mr. Gupta also refused to know her. On further investigation, the documents shown by Mr. Batra were also found to be forged.