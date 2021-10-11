Delhi

Man arrested for killing wife, mother-in-law

A 35-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife and mother-in-law in Dwarka, the police said on Sunday.

DCP (Dwarka) Shankar Choudhary said Mahesh killed his wife Nidhi (21) and mother-in-law Veero (55) over a personal dispute.

After committing the crime, Mahesh surrendered at the Baba Haridas Nagar police station. Mahesh, who was unemployed, fired multiple bullets at the victims, an officer said.

The police are now questioning him regarding the source of the illegal weapon. The police said he wanted to get a divorce but Nidhi denied him their child’s custody. The trio used to often argue over this issue.

“A case under Section 302 (murder) will be registered,” Mr. Choudhary said, adding that the murder weapon has been recovered.

He used to live at his wife’s house in Baba Haridas Nagar, the police said, adding that CCTV footage is being scanned to probe the sequence of events.


