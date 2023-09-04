ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested for killing wife in Mangolpuri

September 04, 2023 01:25 am | Updated 01:25 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A 38-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her husband in west Delhi’s Mangolpuri. | Photo Credit: File Photo

A 38-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her husband in west Delhi’s Mangolpuri, the police said on Sunday, adding that the accused has been arrested.

Seema Jha was admiitted to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital following a quarrel with her husband on Saturday.

The police said the victim was not in a position to give her statement and no eyewitness was found.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused, Ajeet Jha, was later arrested and produced in a court. He was remanded in judicial custody.

According to the police, the incident took place following a heated argument between them. Two stabbing wounds were found on Seema’s stomach. She was attacked with a kitchen knife, which has also been recovered, a police officer said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US