HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man arrested for killing wife in Mangolpuri

September 04, 2023 01:25 am | Updated 01:25 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
A 38-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her husband in west Delhi’s Mangolpuri.

A 38-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her husband in west Delhi’s Mangolpuri. | Photo Credit: File Photo

A 38-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her husband in west Delhi’s Mangolpuri, the police said on Sunday, adding that the accused has been arrested.

Seema Jha was admiitted to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital following a quarrel with her husband on Saturday.

The police said the victim was not in a position to give her statement and no eyewitness was found.

The accused, Ajeet Jha, was later arrested and produced in a court. He was remanded in judicial custody.

According to the police, the incident took place following a heated argument between them. Two stabbing wounds were found on Seema’s stomach. She was attacked with a kitchen knife, which has also been recovered, a police officer said.

Related Topics

Delhi / police / crime, law and justice

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.