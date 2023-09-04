Man arrested for killing wife in Mangolpuri

September 04, 2023 01:25 am | Updated 01:25 am IST - New Delhi

A 38-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her husband in west Delhi’s Mangolpuri, the police said on Sunday, adding that the accused has been arrested.

Seema Jha was admiitted to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital following a quarrel with her husband on Saturday.

The police said the victim was not in a position to give her statement and no eyewitness was found.

The accused, Ajeet Jha, was later arrested and produced in a court. He was remanded in judicial custody.

According to the police, the incident took place following a heated argument between them. Two stabbing wounds were found on Seema’s stomach. She was attacked with a kitchen knife, which has also been recovered, a police officer said.