Man arrested for killing two wives

A 35-year-old man was arrested for killing his two wives in south-east Delhi’s Jaitpur area on June 26, the police said on Tuesday. He was tired of the regular quarrels, he allegedly told the police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-East) Chinmoy Biswal said that the accused has been identified as Jamshed Alam, hailing from Bihar, who allegedly killed his wives Ismat Parveen (34) and Jabeena (45) by strangulating them.

He was arrested from Bara Hindu Rao area on a tip-off, the police said.

During interrogation, he allegedly revealed that he had married Ismat about 20 years ago and had also been living with Jabeena for the last 10 years.

The three had come to Delhi from the village about three years ago and he started working as a labourer.

The accused allegedly told the police that the three used to have regular quarrels over petty issues and he was tired of them. “On the day of the incident, a similar fight ensued after which he first killed Ismat and when Jabeena started shouting, he killed her too and fled the house with his minor son after locking the house,” Mr. Biswal said.