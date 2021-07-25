Man arrested for killing truck driver

NEW DELHI

25 July 2021 00:36 IST

A 22-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly robbing and killing a truck driver in Swaroop Nagar, the police said on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Rajiv Ranjan Singh said the accused, Rehan, is a resident of Bareilly.

The police said that a body of a man was found lying on G.T. Karnal Road on July 3 and a murder case was registered. Subsequently, the police got information that a truck driver along with the truck was missing.

During investigation, the incidents were found to be connected after which the truck driver was identified as Satpal Singh, a resident of Uttar Pradesh. Later, the abandoned truck was recovered from KMP Highway in Bahadurgarh, Haryana.

The police scanned CCTV footage following which “a raid was conducted and Rehan was nabbed near Bareilly.”

During interrogation, it was revealed that Rehan along with his associates Barkat and Sahid had tried to steal the truck, loaded with pan masala, in Alipur.

When the driver resisted, the accused killed him and dumped his body in Swaroop Nagar.

Barkat and Shahid have also been arrested.