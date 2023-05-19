Man arrested for killing tailor in Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar

May 19, 2023 12:59 am | Updated 12:59 am IST - New Delhi

A 20-year-old youth was arrested for allegedly killing a tailor by slitting his throat in north-east Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar area, the police said on Thursday.

A PCR call was received around 1.36 p.m. regarding the incident.

The accused, Rohit, and the victim, Shivnath, belonged to Bihar’s Sitamarhi district. “Rohit was in a relationship with a girl and her family did not approve of their marriage due to caste issues,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said.

After Shivnath came to Delhi, he started living with Rohit in a rented accommodation, the police said. A few days later, Rohit started suspecting that Shivnath had been sent by the girl’s family to spy on him and would create hurdles in their marriage, following which he killed him, the DCP said.

“While the victim was asleep, Rohit slit his throat with a blade,” an officer said.

The police said they were informed about the incident by the landlord.