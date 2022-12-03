Man arrested for killing live-in partner

December 03, 2022 01:39 am | Updated 01:39 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The police on Friday arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly stabbing his live-in partner to death at her rented accommodation in west Delhi’s Tilak Nagar.

ADVERTISEMENT

A senior officer said the accused, identified as Manpreet Singh, already has six cases against him, including kidnapping for ransom, attempt to murder and the Arms Act. He used to buy and sell cars, forge their documents to sell them at higher price, as well as provide financing, the officer added.

According to the police, the deceased Rekha Rani had been living at the rented accommodation in Ganesh Nagar area of Tilak Nagar for the last 15 years with her minor daughter.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

On Thursday, at 12.38 p.m., a PCR call was received from the daughter. When a police team was sent to the victim’s house, the door was found locked. On breaking open the door, the team found Rekha’s body.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US