Man arrested for killing live-in partner

December 03, 2022 01:39 am | Updated 01:39 am IST - New Delhi

The police on Friday arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly stabbing his live-in partner to death at her rented accommodation in west Delhi’s Tilak Nagar.

A senior officer said the accused, identified as Manpreet Singh, already has six cases against him, including kidnapping for ransom, attempt to murder and the Arms Act. He used to buy and sell cars, forge their documents to sell them at higher price, as well as provide financing, the officer added.

According to the police, the deceased Rekha Rani had been living at the rented accommodation in Ganesh Nagar area of Tilak Nagar for the last 15 years with her minor daughter.

On Thursday, at 12.38 p.m., a PCR call was received from the daughter. When a police team was sent to the victim’s house, the door was found locked. On breaking open the door, the team found Rekha’s body.