Man arrested for killing IB officer in 2020 Delhi riots

Accused, a proclaimed offender, was nabbed in Telangana

The Hindu Bureau New Delhi
October 13, 2022 01:09 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A 34-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma during the 2020 north-east Delhi riots, the police said on Wednesday.

Based on investigation, the police traced the accused, Muntajim alias Musa, to Telangana.

“He was caught when he was going to a chemist shop. He was a proclaimed offender and had a bounty of ₹50,000 on his head,” said DCP (Special Cell) Pramod Khushwaha.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On February 25, 2020, Sharma was killed by a riotous mob in Chand Bagh Pulia at main Karawal Nagar. His body was thrown in a nearby drain by the accused persons.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

A case was lodged at the Dayalpur police station and his post-mortem report revealed that he was stabbed 52 times. A total of 10 people were arrested in the case, including former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app