Man arrested for killing IB officer in 2020 Delhi riots

Accused, a proclaimed offender, was nabbed in Telangana

A 34-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma during the 2020 north-east Delhi riots, the police said on Wednesday.

Based on investigation, the police traced the accused, Muntajim alias Musa, to Telangana.

“He was caught when he was going to a chemist shop. He was a proclaimed offender and had a bounty of ₹50,000 on his head,” said DCP (Special Cell) Pramod Khushwaha.

On February 25, 2020, Sharma was killed by a riotous mob in Chand Bagh Pulia at main Karawal Nagar. His body was thrown in a nearby drain by the accused persons.

A case was lodged at the Dayalpur police station and his post-mortem report revealed that he was stabbed 52 times. A total of 10 people were arrested in the case, including former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain.