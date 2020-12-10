Man arrested for killing head priest of gurdwara over petty issue

New Delhi

10 December 2020 00:46 IST

Delhi Police has arrested a man who used to play table at a Gurdwara for allegedly killing its granthi over a petty issue in south-west Delhi’s RK Puram, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Darshan Singh, a resident of Gurdwara Sector-6, R K Puram, they said.

On Friday, information was received regarding admission of Ravinder Singh and his wife Maninder Kaur at Safdurjung Hospital. They had sustained head injuries and later, Ravinder had succumbed, a senior police officer said.

It was revealed that the victim’s neighbour had assaulted the couple with a tabla which he was playing in the Gurdwara, the officer said.

Ravinder was the head granthi (priest) at the Gurdwara and used to play harmonium while Darshan used to play tabla, police said.

Around 8 a.m. on Friday, Ravinder objected to Darshan not playing properly and a verbal argument ensued, following which the latter hit him with the tabla on his head, police said. When the wife of the deceased came to his rescue, he attacked her also, they said.

“The accused was spotted on a deserted stretch near Nagina in U.P. and was apprehended on Tuesday,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West) Ingit Pratap Singh said.