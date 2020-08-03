Man arrested for killing financier to avoid paying loan interest

New Delhi

Victim had started pressuring accused to pay for his friend

A 33-year-old man was arrested along with his two accomplices for allegedly killing a financier and later dumping his body in north-east Delhi’s Kodhi Colony area, the police said on Monday.

The accused were identified as Waseem (33), Shaqeel (24) and Inderjeet Panday (28), they said. The incident took place on July 30.

The body of 27-year-old Sumit Thakur with head injuries and ligature mark was found lying on the ground. His face was covered with tape and polythene while hands and legs were also tied with plastic tape, they said. A case was registered in this regard at Nand Nagri police station, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-East) Ved Prakash Surya said that analysis of more than 100 CCTV footages was done and in one ot the footage, Thakur was last seen entering Waseem’s house in Dilshad Colony. Call details also raised suspicion on Waseem’s involvement.

“Waseem confessed that Thakur was in a business of micro-financing and used to lend money on interest. He had requested Thakur to lend ₹46,000 to his friend Anees and assured him that Anees will pay interest of ₹4,000 on a monthly basis,” he said.

Lockdown issue

Owing to the lockdown, Anees was unable to pay the interest. So, Thakur started pressuring Waseem to pay ₹4,000 monthly interest, being mediator of the deal. Feeling tortured and humiliated due to his constant demand, Waseem decided to kill him, the DCP said.

Waseem along with his brother-in-law Shaqeel hatched the plan and executed the killing. Waseem called Thakur to his house around 8.30 p.m. on the pretext of paying the monthly interest. When Thakur visited his house, heated arguments took place between them. While Waseem hit him with a piece of wooden plank on the head, Shaqeel also hit him with another wooden plank. When Thakur fell unconscious, they strangulated him to death, the officer said.

As per plan, Waseem called his friend, Inderjeet Panday and lured him to help in disposing the body for ₹10, 000 through his car and dumped it at the Tahirpur, Kodhi Colony, he said.

Waseem and Shaqeel took the scooty of the deceased to Apsara Border and burnt it. They also threw his mobile and purse in a drain nearby, the police said.