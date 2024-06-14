Man arrested for killing father over property dispute in Delhi’s Nand Nagri

A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly beating his father to death over a property dispute in northeast Delhi’s Nand Nagri, the police said on Thursday.

A police team reached the spot after receiving a PCR call around 2 p.m., on Wednesday. Initial investigations revealed that the victim, Kehar Singh, 65, lived with his son Arun, who works as a nursing orderly with GTB Hospital. The police found out that the accused did not go to work regularly and is an alcoholic.

He was in an inebriated state and had bloodstains on his clothes when he was arrested, a senior police officer added.

According to the complainant, Kehar’s elder son Ram Bahadur, his father and Arun had frequent fights since his brother wanted their father to transfer all his property to him.

On Wednesday, Kehar and Arun again had an argument which escalated, which led to Arun hitting his father with a stick and bricks, killing him on the spot, the police said.

“Crime and forensics teams have inspected the crime scene and further probe is in progress,” the officer said.

