ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested for killing father over property dispute in Delhi’s Nand Nagri

Updated - June 14, 2024 12:56 am IST

Published - June 14, 2024 12:55 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly beating his father to death over a property dispute in northeast Delhi’s Nand Nagri, the police said on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

A police team reached the spot after receiving a PCR call around 2 p.m., on Wednesday. Initial investigations revealed that the victim, Kehar Singh, 65, lived with his son Arun, who works as a nursing orderly with GTB Hospital. The police found out that the accused did not go to work regularly and is an alcoholic.

He was in an inebriated state and had bloodstains on his clothes when he was arrested, a senior police officer added.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the complainant, Kehar’s elder son Ram Bahadur, his father and Arun had frequent fights since his brother wanted their father to transfer all his property to him.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

On Wednesday, Kehar and Arun again had an argument which escalated, which led to Arun hitting his father with a stick and bricks, killing him on the spot, the police said.

“Crime and forensics teams have inspected the crime scene and further probe is in progress,” the officer said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US