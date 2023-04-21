ADVERTISEMENT

Man kills cousin, dumps body on footpath; arrested

April 21, 2023 01:13 am | Updated 01:13 am IST - New Delhi

After killing the man, the accused, along with his aide, stuffed the body in a sack and bundled it into a white van and dumped it on footpath

The Hindu Bureau

A 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his cousin in east Delhi’s Trilokpuri area, the police said on Thursday. Naushad allegedly killed Imran, 35, stuffed the body in a sack and dumped it on the footpath, the police said.

According to the police, there was a fight at Imran’s building. “The property belonged to Imran’s late father. After his father’s death, Imran assumed that he had inherited the property and was having problems with other relatives living in the building. His sisters also live in the same property. On Tuesday night, a fight broke out among the relatives. That is when Naushad and one Makruddin intervened,” a police officer said, adding that they were engaged in a fistfight when Naushad strangled Imran. 

On the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, a passer-by alerted the police that a body had been lying on a footpath on Nala Road in Trilokpuri, the police said. A police team reached the spot and recovered the body that was jutting out of a sack. Following a survey of the area, the deceased was identified as a resident of Trilokpuri. “When CCTV footage from the area was analysed, a white van was seen making suspicious movements in 15 Block, Trilokpuri Chowk, on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. The same van was then seen entering the gate of the deceased’s colony,” DCP (East) Amrutha Guguloth said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“After the fight, Naushad and Makruddin stuffed the body in a sack and bundled it into the white van and dumped it on the footpath. The van was being driven by one Gaurav,” the DCP said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi / crime

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US