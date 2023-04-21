Man kills cousin, dumps body on footpath; arrested

April 21, 2023 01:13 am | Updated 01:13 am IST - New Delhi

A 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his cousin in east Delhi’s Trilokpuri area, the police said on Thursday. Naushad allegedly killed Imran, 35, stuffed the body in a sack and dumped it on the footpath, the police said.

According to the police, there was a fight at Imran’s building. “The property belonged to Imran’s late father. After his father’s death, Imran assumed that he had inherited the property and was having problems with other relatives living in the building. His sisters also live in the same property. On Tuesday night, a fight broke out among the relatives. That is when Naushad and one Makruddin intervened,” a police officer said, adding that they were engaged in a fistfight when Naushad strangled Imran.

On the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, a passer-by alerted the police that a body had been lying on a footpath on Nala Road in Trilokpuri, the police said. A police team reached the spot and recovered the body that was jutting out of a sack. Following a survey of the area, the deceased was identified as a resident of Trilokpuri. “When CCTV footage from the area was analysed, a white van was seen making suspicious movements in 15 Block, Trilokpuri Chowk, on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. The same van was then seen entering the gate of the deceased’s colony,” DCP (East) Amrutha Guguloth said.

“After the fight, Naushad and Makruddin stuffed the body in a sack and bundled it into the white van and dumped it on the footpath. The van was being driven by one Gaurav,” the DCP said.