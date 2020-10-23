Man arrested for killing brother and sister-in-law

New Delhi

Accused dumped bodies in Haryana

A man has been arrested for allegedly killing his brother and sister-in-law in outer Delhi’s Mundka, the police said on Thursday.

On October 19, the police received information regarding missing of one Rajesh alias Raju and his wife Ruchi, both residents of Friends Enclave in Mundka.

During investigation, one Sushila Devi told the police that her brother — Bhagwan alias Kala — told her that her another brother, Raju, and his wife were missing.

She reached Mundka and came to know that her brothers had fought over something on October 16. She noticed that Bhagwan was not cooperating in search of Raju and Ruchi.

“A team was constituted to search the missing couple. During enquiry, Baghwan said he murdered the couple on October 16 and dumped their bodies in Haryana’s Rohtak,” an officer said.

On his disclosure, the bodies were recovered from Rohtak.

Baghwan also said Raju was unemployed and used to quarrel with everyone. Baghwan told the police that he committed the crimes due to Raju’s “irresponsible behaviour”.