Man arrested for killing advocate over land dispute

April 09, 2023 12:14 am | Updated 12:14 am IST - New Delhi

A man was arrested for allegedly killing a 50-year-old advocate over a land dispute in south-west Dwarka area, the police said on Saturday.

The victim was shot dead by unidentified bike-borne men on April 1 while he was travelling in his car, the police said. The victim was identified as Virender Kumar Narwal, a resident of Sector-12 in Dwarka. The accused has been identified as Pradeep alias Praveen.

Earlier in 2017, the accused had allegedly attacked Narwal in north-west Delhi’s Prashant Vihar. The Delhi police had provided him security cover. However, it was removed in 2021.

“The victim had a document of an agricultural plot belonging to the accused’s family which was the bone of contention. Praveen along with his accomplices had tried to eliminate Narwal in 2017, however, he had a narrow escape. An FIR was registered then,” Mr. Yadav said.

“Praveen was found using a white car, following which all exit points, toll nakas and CCTV cameras were alerted to track the vehicle,” Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Yadav said.

Mr. Yadav added that Praveen’s vehicle was on the move and mostly took the routes through smaller villages that were at a distance from the highway. Praveen, 39, was arrested on Friday night when he was trying to flee Sonipat, Haryana.

Praveen has been involved in 12 other criminal cases, the police said.