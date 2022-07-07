Man arrested for killing a priest in Sonia Vihar

Accused is not in a healthy state of mind: DCP

Accused is not in a healthy state of mind: DCP

A 21-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly beating to death a 62-year-old Hindu priest in north-east Delhi’s Sonia Vihar, the Delhi police said.

DCP (North East) Sanjay Kumar Sain said the accused, Sonu Bhatt, was assaulted by some locals and is undergoing treatment.

After a preliminary investigation, it surfaced that Bhatt is not in a “healthy state of mind”, Mr. Sain said, adding that Bhatt is a resident of Gonda in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the investigation conducted so far, the accused worked as a cleaner in lieu of some money from the priest. Bhatt had asked for some money from the priest; on being denied, Bhatt got agitated and assaulted him, the police said.

The police were informed around 5.40 a.m. on Wednesday that a priest, identified as Soni Ram, was assaulted near Pusta in Sonia Vihar. On reaching the spot, the police found that Ram, a resident of Sonia Vihar, had been shifted to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital while the accused was assaulted by the public and taken to Trauma Centre in Civil Lines, the police said.

Ram was later shifted to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital but he succumbed to his injuries in the evening, the police said.

A case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against Bhatt, the DCP added.