Man arrested for kidnapping three-year-old boy

A three-year-old boy, who was kidnapped on Sunday from near his house in south Delhi’s Hauz Khas, was rescued on Friday, the police said on Saturday. The accused has been arrested, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Romil Baaniya said that the accused has been identified as Abedin Ansari. Ansari, who was the victim’s neighbour, allegedly kidnapped the boy as he wanted to raise him as his own son. The accused does not have a child, Mr. Baaniya said.

The boy’s father approached the police and said that his son went to playing in a Shahpur Jat park, but did not return. Based on the father’s complaint, a case of kidnapping was registered and an investigation was taken up.

Friendly neighbour

During investigation, it was revealed that the child was friendly with a neighbour and that the latter had also not been seen since the incident. Ansari hails from Jharkhand.

“A team was sent to Jharkhand but he was not found there as he was tipped of about the police looking for the child,” Mr. Baaniya said. The accused was arrested from New Delhi railway station after a trap was laid and the child was rescued.

During interrogation, Ansari told the police that on the day of the incident, he was on the way to his village along with his wife, when he saw the child.

“He was friendly with the child and used to play with him. Ansari decided to keep him as his son and left for the village,” Mr. Baaniya also said.