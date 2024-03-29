Man arrested for kidnapping five children

March 29, 2024 01:32 am | Updated 01:33 am IST - New Delhi:

A 22-year-old man has been arrested for kidnapping five children in Delhi, the police said on Thursday. The accused, identified as 22-year-old Setu Verma, was nabbed before he could sell the children in his hometown of Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh, the police also said.

On March 18, around 6.30 p.m., police personnel at the Narela railway station noticed a man and five children with school bags roaming the station premises. “The man was behaving suspiciously. So, the policemen on duty approached the children to enquire about their well-being. On seeing the policemen, the accused fled from the spot,” a senior officer said.

“The children told the policemen that they were on their way to tuition classes in the afternoon when the accused coaxed and kidnapped them. After this, he brought the children to the Narela railway station with the intention of sending them to his native place,” DCP (Railways) K.P.S. Malhotra said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The policemen traced the families of the children to Sonepat’s Kundli district and informed them about the incident. An FIR was registered at the Sabzi Mandi police station and an investigation was ordered. The accused was eventually nabbed. He was identified by the children during a court-monitored test identification parade (TIP). “The identification parade is admissible in the court as evidence,” the officer added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT