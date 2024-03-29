ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested for kidnapping five children

March 29, 2024 01:32 am | Updated 01:33 am IST - New Delhi:

The Hindu Bureau

The accused was identified by the children during a court-monitored test identification parade | Photo Credit: File Photo

A 22-year-old man has been arrested for kidnapping five children in Delhi, the police said on Thursday. The accused, identified as 22-year-old Setu Verma, was nabbed before he could sell the children in his hometown of Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh, the police also said.

On March 18, around 6.30 p.m., police personnel at the Narela railway station noticed a man and five children with school bags roaming the station premises. “The man was behaving suspiciously. So, the policemen on duty approached the children to enquire about their well-being. On seeing the policemen, the accused fled from the spot,” a senior officer said.

“The children told the policemen that they were on their way to tuition classes in the afternoon when the accused coaxed and kidnapped them. After this, he brought the children to the Narela railway station with the intention of sending them to his native place,” DCP (Railways) K.P.S. Malhotra said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The policemen traced the families of the children to Sonepat’s Kundli district and informed them about the incident. An FIR was registered at the Sabzi Mandi police station and an investigation was ordered. The accused was eventually nabbed. He was identified by the children during a court-monitored test identification parade (TIP). “The identification parade is admissible in the court as evidence,” the officer added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US