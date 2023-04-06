ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested for ‘insulting’ saffron flags in Shastri Park

April 06, 2023 03:13 am | Updated 03:13 am IST - New Delhi

The police said the accused man said he vandalised the flags on his street because he didn’t like them

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi Dolice on Wednesday said it arrested a man for allegedly insulting saffron flags placed along a street in north-east Delhi’s Shastri Park.

An officer said the incident was reported around 9 pm on Tuesday, when a resident of the area, Sagar, came to the local police station to file a complaint.

He said that his neighbour, Azim, had on Ram Navami torn a few saffron religious flags placed along a street on A Block, trampled on some and dumped the rest in a nearby drain, the officer added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A video of the incident went viral on social media.

A case under Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the officer said.

Azim was soon arrested from his house in Shastri Park and he told the police that he vandalised the flags on the street because he didn’t like them, the officer added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi / police

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US