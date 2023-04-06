Man arrested for ‘insulting’ saffron flags in Shastri Park

April 06, 2023 03:13 am | Updated 03:13 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi Dolice on Wednesday said it arrested a man for allegedly insulting saffron flags placed along a street in north-east Delhi’s Shastri Park.

An officer said the incident was reported around 9 pm on Tuesday, when a resident of the area, Sagar, came to the local police station to file a complaint.

He said that his neighbour, Azim, had on Ram Navami torn a few saffron religious flags placed along a street on A Block, trampled on some and dumped the rest in a nearby drain, the officer added.

A video of the incident went viral on social media.

A case under Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the officer said.

Azim was soon arrested from his house in Shastri Park and he told the police that he vandalised the flags on the street because he didn’t like them, the officer added.

