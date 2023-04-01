ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested for ‘insulting’ saffron flag

April 01, 2023 12:29 am | Updated 12:29 am IST - New Delhi

Video of the incident had gone viral on internet

The Hindu Bureau

An 18-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly insulting a saffron flag placed near a mosque in north-east Delhi’s Jyoti Nagar area, Delhi Police said on Friday.

According to the police, the incident took place on Wednesday near Moula Baksh mosque in Jyoti Nagar. A video of the alleged incident had gone viral on social media.

A senior police officer said the accused, Faiz Alam alias Guddu, a resident of Ashok Nagar, was arrested on Thursday.

“He [the accused] said that on Wednesday around 5.35 a.m. he, along with two of his minor friends, had made the video near the mosque after morning prayers.”

The police have registered an FIR under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, etc., and acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 120-B (punishment of criminal conspiracy).

