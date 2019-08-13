Man arrested for instant triple talaq to wife

A 26-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly divorcing his wife through triple talaq in central Delhi’s Kamla Market, the police said on Monday.

A senior police officer said that the accused has been identified as Tauseef, who divorced 22-year-old Asma on Friday. “The woman approached the police stating that she had gone to see her husband at his office on Swami Shradhanand Marg to ask him for money for their children, but he refused and physically assaulted her,” the officer said. The husband then allegedly uttered “talaq” thrice before threatening to kill her.

Based on her complaint, a case under Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act was filed and Tauseef was arrested.

Last week, a 38-year-old man was arrested in north Delhi’s Azad Market after his wife alleged that he had divorced her through triple talaq after more than six years of marriage due to “non-fulfilment of demand for dowry”.