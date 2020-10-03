Man arrested for impersonation and duping

He swapped victims’ ATM cards with his own and withdraw money

A 28 year-old man was arrested for allegedly posing as an Army official at railway stations and duping people by asking them for help, the police said on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Sunil Kumar Dubey, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur area.

He used to swap ATM cards of the victims with his and then withdraw money from their account, they said.

On Thursday, a police team at Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station noticed two persons arguing inside a PNB ATM kiosk, said Harendra Kumar Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railways).

“The police personnel entered the kiosk and asked them as to what they were fighting over. During enquiry, one Mohammad Aslam stated that the he had met Dubey in the parking area of the railway station. He said that Dubey had introduced himself as an Army official and even showed him an ID card,” he said.

“Dubey claimed his ATM card was not working and requested Mr. Aslam for help. Dubey was also questioned during which he confessed to having swapped people’s ATM cards and withdrawing money,” the DCP said.

A case was registered and during interrogation, Dubey said that he would specifically target Army personnel at railway stations to seek help and dupe them by swapping ATM cards without the knowledge of the victims. The accused has been found involved in four cases. He was earlier arrested at GRP Itarsi, GRP Nagpur and New Delhi railway station.

The police have also recovered one Army ID card and 14 credit and debit cards from the possession of the accused.