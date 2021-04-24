Man arrested for illegally storing 48 oxygen cylinders at home

Accused used to sell each at ₹12,500; police to raid his godown

A man has been arrested for illegally storing oxygen cylinders in his house in south-west Delhi’s Dashrathpuri, the police said on Friday. They said they have recovered 32 big oxygen cylinders and 16 small cylinders from Anil Kumar’s house.

The matter came to the fore a secret informer told beat staff, who were patrolling at that time, about oxygen cylinders being kept illegally at Dashrathpuri. Next, a raid was conducted at the said place. The big cylinders (capacity of 67 litres each) and small ones (capacity of 10 litres each) were found at the ground floor of his house.

“During enquiry, it came to notice that accused deals in trading of industrial gases and does not have a licence for it. The gas involved is combustible in its present form and he used to transfer gas into small cylinders from large ones, and sell them at ₹12,500 per piece to needy,” said DCP (South-West) Ingit Pratap Singh.

A case has been registered against him under relevant sections of law. A search operation will also be conducted at Kumar’s main godown, which is located in west Delhi’s Mayapuri, he said.

The seized cylinders will be get released by the court to an authorised gas vendor or any hospital that is in need by Saturday, the police said, adding further investigation is under way.