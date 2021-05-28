Man arrested for illegal sale of black fungus drug

NEW DELHI

28 May 2021 23:37 IST

Accused had amassed ₹10 lakh so far

A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly duping several people on the pretext of delivering Liposomal Amphotericin B injection at ₹25,000, the police said on Friday. The injection is used to treat black fungus.

Ayush Singh was arrested from U.P. on Tuesday, the police said, adding he has cheated several people in Najafgarh, Dwarka, Mayur Vihar, Gurugram, Noida and other States. He has cheated people to a tune of ₹10 lakhso far.

The case came to the fore following complaints against him. The victims told the police that they got Singh’s number on social media and when contacted, he assured to provide the injection at ₹25,000 each. He also asked for an advance payment. Soon after payment was made, he blocked their numbers.

Advertising

Advertising

DCP (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said: “During interrogation, he confessed to the crime. Two mobile phones, two ATM cards and ₹17,500 cash were recovered from him and ₹96,000 cheated money was frozen in his account.”