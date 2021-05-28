Delhi

Man arrested for illegal sale of black fungus drug

A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly duping several people on the pretext of delivering Liposomal Amphotericin B injection at ₹25,000, the police said on Friday. The injection is used to treat black fungus.

Ayush Singh was arrested from U.P. on Tuesday, the police said, adding he has cheated several people in Najafgarh, Dwarka, Mayur Vihar, Gurugram, Noida and other States. He has cheated people to a tune of ₹10 lakhso far.

The case came to the fore following complaints against him. The victims told the police that they got Singh’s number on social media and when contacted, he assured to provide the injection at ₹25,000 each. He also asked for an advance payment. Soon after payment was made, he blocked their numbers.

DCP (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said: “During interrogation, he confessed to the crime. Two mobile phones, two ATM cards and ₹17,500 cash were recovered from him and ₹96,000 cheated money was frozen in his account.”

Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 28, 2021 11:38:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/man-arrested-for-illegal-sale-of-black-fungus-drug/article34671474.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY