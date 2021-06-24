Man arrested for helping gang member flee custody

NEW DELHI

24 June 2021 22:37 IST

A 28-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly helping gangster Kuldeep alias Fajja escape from police custody from Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, the police said on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said that the accused has been identified as Amit Mathur, a resident of Karala. Amit was arrested from his residence.

He is a friend of Deepak alias Titar, an active gang member of Jitender alias Gogi gang, the police said, adding that Amit helped Kuldeep on Deepak’s instructions, the DCP said.

On March 25, Kuldeep, a member of Jitender gang escaped from police custody. One gangster was killed and another was injured in police action on the day of the incident.