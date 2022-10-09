Man arrested for harassing in Ghaziabad

ADVERTISEMENT

A man was arrested for harassing and thrashing a woman in Ghaziabad.

The accused, Mohammed Aashiq, 25, and the victim, 21, were in a relationship since the last three years. The victim said that she was being mentally and physically harassed by the accused for the last three years, the police said.

The accused’s family claimed that 20-25 men of a right-wing outfit allegedly assaulted him after the matter came into light.

According to the police, an argument broke out between the accused and the victim on Tuesday following which they slapped each other. The victim, who works as a domestic help, said that she was returning home from work around 1 p.m. when the accused stopped her in the middle of a road.

Threatened to marry

“He forced himself on me and threatened to come to a nearby basement with him. When I resisted, he hit me in front of the public,” she said. The victim said the accused had threatened her to marry him. The couple were from two different communities and their parents were aware of their relationship.

On Wednesday, one of the residents of the area and an eyewitness to the scuffle took the victim to Dilip Singh, a local leader of the area. He heard the victim’s ordeal where she claimed that she was being harassed by the man. Mr. Singh said that he sought police help in the matter and ensured that the girl files a police complaint.

According to accused’s brother, Mohammad Azad, on Wednesday, at least 20-25 men, residents of Seemant Vihar, came looking for him. “I told them he [Aashiq] wasn’t home. The men, however, later found Aashiq and thrashed him,” Azad said, adding that the group threatened to beat him up as well.

“The men claimed that they were a part of a right-wing outfit and were there to teach him a lesson,” Azad said.

Opened food stall

The accused family claims that Aashiq was hit by the group due to an old enmity between Mr. Singh and their son. Azad said five months ago, Aashiq had set up a food stall at Maha Laxmi Tower. He was asked to remove it by Mr. Singh, who closely works with the BJP.

Over three months ago, Aashiq then set up another food stall at Asha Pushp Market, and Mr. Singh had asked him to vacate the spot as well. Responding to the claims, Mr. Singh said that he had asked Aashiq to remove his shops as he was encroaching the road.

“I had also asked other food vendors to remove their stalls, I wasn’t targeting him, as his family claims,” he said, adding, “I don’t know anything that happened on Wednesday.”

The police said, based on the complaints filed by the victim, an FIR under IPC sections 354D, 376, 323 and 506 has been registered and Aashiq has been arrested.