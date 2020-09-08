Man arrested for firing outside shop

NEW DELHI

08 September 2020 23:03 IST

Accused wanted to intimidate the victim over an old rivalry: police

A 40-year-old man was arrested for allegedly firing outside a shop in central Delhi’s Chandni Mahal area on Monday night, the police said on Tuesday.

DCP (Central) Sanjay Bhatia said that the accused has been identified as Aarif, a resident of Kalyanpuri.

The police said that a call was received at 9.15 p.m. regarding firing near Delight cinema hall after which the police reached the spot. The caller, Aslam, resident of Turkman Gate, who runs a shop stated that two rounds were fired outside his shop. The accused allegedly told the police that he wanted to intimidate the victim because they had an old rivalry.

