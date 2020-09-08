Delhi

Man arrested for firing outside shop

A 40-year-old man was arrested for allegedly firing outside a shop in central Delhi’s Chandni Mahal area on Monday night, the police said on Tuesday.

DCP (Central) Sanjay Bhatia said that the accused has been identified as Aarif, a resident of Kalyanpuri.

The police said that a call was received at 9.15 p.m. regarding firing near Delight cinema hall after which the police reached the spot. The caller, Aslam, resident of Turkman Gate, who runs a shop stated that two rounds were fired outside his shop. The accused allegedly told the police that he wanted to intimidate the victim because they had an old rivalry.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 8, 2020 11:03:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/man-arrested-for-firing-outside-shop/article32555683.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story