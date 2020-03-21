Man arrested for firing at constable, businessman

A 32-year-old bookie was arrested for allegedly firing at a businessman and a police officer in Central Delhi’s Patel Nagar, the police said on Saturday.

DCP (Central) Sanjay Bhatia said that the accused has been identified as Gaurav Kakkar, a resident of Uttam Nagar.

The police said that on Thursday evening, they received a PCR call over firing by two persons. When the police reached the spot, they were informed that Kunal Mongia (31), a resident of Patel Nagar, had promised a betting stake of ₹20 lakh in a South African Domestic Cricket League match through bookies Gaurav Sachdeva and Gaurav Kakkar and had lost the bet after which the two were demanding the amount.

The police said that Kunal paid ₹6 lakh and couldn’t pay the rest due to which Kakkar hired Vikas Shokeen to threaten him to pay or eliminate him if he refuses.

The police said, Shokeen and Kakkar came to Patel Nagar and demanded money from Kunal and his father Ravi after which an altercation took place. The accused then fired shots in the direction of the father-son duo which hit Mr. Ravi’s foot. While escaping, the accused fired at the constable who was reaching the spot after the distress call.