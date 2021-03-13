Man arrested for extortion

He took money on the pretext of medical care of his loved ones

A 32-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly cheating women by taking money from them on the pretext of medical care of his loved ones.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) S.K. Meena said that the accused has been identified as Mohit Goyal and he was arrested on Wednesday.

Police said that a complainant, identified as Garima Shukla, claimed that one Mohit Goyal met her in October last year and after she became friends with him, he met her at a restaurant and told her that he needs money for treatment of his nephew’s cancer. The complainant got emotional and gave him the money. Subsequently, when she asked for her money back, the accused sent her fake screenshot of money transfer.

Police said that Goyal used to become friends with innocent girls. Then, he emotionally blackmailed them on the pretext of serious illness of his near and dear children and demanded money from them. Once he got the money, he would change his contact number.