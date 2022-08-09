Delhi

Man arrested for duping priest of ₹1.25 lakh

The police received a complaint from one Baldev Singh, a head Granthi of a gurudwara in Delhi.
Staff Reporter New Delhi: August 09, 2022 18:37 IST
Updated: August 09, 2022 18:37 IST

A 51-year-old man was arrested from Indore for duping a Sikh priest of ₹1.25 lakh on the pretext of providing a ‘kirtan’ opportunity in the US, the police said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Sanjay Yadav, is a resident of Indore in Madhya Pradesh, the police said, adding that he was previously involved in two cases of cheating in Delhi and Mumbai.

The police received a complaint from one Baldev Singh, a head Granthi of a gurudwara in Delhi. The victim claimed that Yadav contacted him over WhatsApp offering an opportunity to perform kirtans in marriages and other cultural occasions in various cities of the US, demanding ₹1.25 lakh from Mr. Singh in return, in the name of payment for visa fee etc.

