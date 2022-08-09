Man arrested for duping priest of ₹1.25 lakh

A 51-year-old man was arrested from Indore for duping a Sikh priest of ₹1.25 lakh on the pretext of providing a ‘kirtan’ opportunity in the US, the police said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Sanjay Yadav, is a resident of Indore in Madhya Pradesh, the police said, adding that he was previously involved in two cases of cheating in Delhi and Mumbai.

The police received a complaint from one Baldev Singh, a head Granthi of a gurudwara in Delhi. The victim claimed that Yadav contacted him over WhatsApp offering an opportunity to perform kirtans in marriages and other cultural occasions in various cities of the US, demanding ₹1.25 lakh from Mr. Singh in return, in the name of payment for visa fee etc.

Senior police officers said that the call details and money transactions were analysed and it was found that the accused were operating from various locations in Indore. Raids were conducted in and around Indore and Yadav was apprehended on Saturday, DCP (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.