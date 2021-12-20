Man arrested for duping people with fake notes

New Delhi

20 December 2021 00:51 IST

He used to lure them and flee with money

A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly cheating several people on the pretext of exchanging fake high-value foreign currency notes with those of Indian currency. He used to lure them to buy the amount at half the price and then flee with the money in Shahdara district, the police said.

DCP (Shahdara) R. Sathiyasundaram said the case came to the fore when around 7.40 p.m., they heard a commotion at Pushta Road. Later, the police apprehended the accused, Mohammed Alamin, 30.

The complainant approached the police and said that he was an e-rickshaw driver and had met the accused on December 15 at Pushta Road. The complainant alleged that the accused had befriended him and told him that he had found Dirham currency notes outside his house.

He said that since he was unable to sell them to anyone he would sell them to the victim for half the price which would be profitable to him. He allegedly lured him to believe that the currency was of a high value of ₹2 lakh. The complainant believed him and arranged for ₹10,000.

The DCP said the complainant paid the accused ₹10,000. “When the complainant told the accused that he wanted to check the notes, the accused tried to flee with the money,” the DCP said.