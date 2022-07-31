Man arrested for duping people over discounted travel tickets

After technical and data analytics, the police said that Rawal duped around 90 people

After technical and data analytics, the police said that Rawal duped around 90 people

The IFSO Unit of Delhi Police arrested a 33-year-old man from Gurugram for duping people on the pretext of providing discounted travel tickets through a fraudulent website, the police said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Aviral Rawal, is a resident of Dwarka Sector-4.

The police received a complaint where the victim alleged that a fraudulent website was operating and cheating people on the pretext of flight booking.

After technical and data analytics, the police said that Rawal duped around 90 people.

DCP (Cyber Crime Unit) KPS Malhotra said, during investigation, a raid was conducted and Rawal was arrested from Gurugram in Haryana.

Rawal then disclosed that he did BBA and also pursued MBA but left it to start his business. In 2017, he started his own company and purchased a domain name. He then started cheating people on the pretext of providing discounted tickets.

The police said, after receiving the money, Rawal would mail the customers that the ticket couldn’t be processed and the money would be refunded within four to five working days, but he never refunded the money.