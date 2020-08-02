Man arrested for duping people on pretext of job

NEW DELHI

He and his accomplice had fooled several people in Capital and other States

A 42-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly duping several people on the pretext of providing them jobs at AIIMS, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Thakur said that the accused has been identified as Sumanta Chatterjee, from West Bengal who worked as a guard in Noida. The police said that a complainant, a resident of Dehradun, alleged that he had come in contact with one Neha Sharma who duped him of ₹30,000 on the pretext of providing a job at AIIMS. “She asked him to come to Delhi and meet Sumanta Chatterjee for further proceedings. He came to Delhi and met Chatterjee who kept fooling him and making fake promises and stories,” Mr. Thakur said.

When the complainant felt somwthing was amiss, he reached AIIMS. “The complainant found out that there were many others there who were also cheated by Chatterjee,” the officer said.

Based on the complaint, a case on charges of cheating was registered and details of the accused were collected. With the help of technical surveillance, Chatterjee was arrested.

During interrogation, he allegedly told the police that he and his accomplice Neha had duped several in the Capital and other States, using the same modus operandi. “They collected money from the victims by stating several reasons like fee for application form, fees for online registration, verification fee, medical fee, etc,” Mr. Thakur said, adding that it was also revealed that the accused forged signatures of officials and used fake stamp to make movement passes on AIIMS letterhead and also arranged for victims’ stay in Delhi if they come from another place.

The police said that Neha is absconding.