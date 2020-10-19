Man arrested for duping IPS officer, others

A 49-year-old man was arrested for allegedly duping people, including an IPS officer, by creating their fake profiles on Facebook and asking money from their friends on the social media site on the pretext of an emergency, the police said on Sunday.

The accused — Munnalal Mavasi — from Satna district in Madhya Pradesh, is a graduate and holds a diploma in veterinary. He worked as a veterinary doctor in his village and later joined a firm — International Marketing Corporation, they said.

To earn quick money, he started committing the crime along with his accomplices. Two mobile phones, which were used to create fake FB IDs, have been recovered. The matter came to the fore on September 26 after an IPS officer lodged a complaint at Lodhi Colony police station alleging that someone had created his fake account on Facebook. He also said the accused asked for money from his friends on the pretext of an emergency.

During investigation, the details of the Facebook account were verified and with the help of technical surveillance, location of the accused was traced to Madhya Pradesh, said DCP (South) Atul Kumar Thakur.

“A team was sent to Satna from where the accused was nabbed. On questioning, he tried to mislead them but finally confessed to his crime. He also disclosed that he spent all the cheated money in opening a hotel business,” he said.

As per his preliminary account statement, there are approximately ₹44,000 suspicious transactions. The officer said a manhunt on for his accomplices.