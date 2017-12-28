Man arrested for confining, raping teenager for 9 days

A 32-year-old watchman has been arrested for confining and raping a teenage girl for nine days in north-west Delhi’s Budh Vihar on Wednesday.

The victim was reported missing from her home in Netaji Subhash Place on November 3, said the police.

The police said that Aashram was arrested from his home town in Madhya Pradesh. He had cut his hair and grown a French beard to conceal his identity.

On November 3, the parents of a 14-year-old girl approached the police alleging that their daughter had gone missing. In the initial investigation, it was found that a watchman, who was the victim’s neighbour, had also gone missing from the same day.

Spiked food

It was suspected that he could be involved in the alleged kidnapping of the girl. The police questioned Aashram’s family about his whereabouts but did not get any clue. Subsequently, the girl was found from Pitampura on November 11. The accused was, however, not found.

The girl told the police that the accused had offered her spiked food and kidnapped her. He had held her captive at a place in Buddh Vihar and repeatedly raped her, said a senior police officer. After he learnt that the police were looking for him, he abandoned the girl in Pitampura and fled the city.

The girl was counselled and a case was registered against the accused, who is married and has a child.

“A police team was sent to the home town of the accused. He had switched off his phone since the day the girl was reported missing. He was finally tracked down in Chhatarpur district and upon interrogation he admitted to the crime,” said a senior police official.