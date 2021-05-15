Man arrested for cheating woman on pretext of arranging Remdesivir drug

NEW DELHI

15 May 2021 22:36 IST

He was out of work due to the ongoing lockdown: police

A 23-year-old labourer has been arrested for allegedly cheating a woman on the pretext of arranging Remdesivir injection. He was out of work due to the lockdown, the police said.

DCP (South-East) R.P. Meena said that the accused has been identified as Sudhir Kumar Yadav who hails from Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur.

The police said that a woman identified as Pooja Gupta approached the police stating her sister-in-law was a COVID patient and her condition was critical. There was an urgent need of the drug for her treatment. Through a WhatsApp group, the complainant found the number of the accused who assured her to provide six Remdesivir injections for ₹9,000 each. He demanded ₹20,000 in advance for the same and remaining ₹3,4000 after delivery.

“The complainant transferred ₹20,000 to his bank account on May. The accused then shared a number stating that the injections will be delivered. However, Sunny who was supposed to deliver them kept making excuses for two days by stating that he was stuck in Etawah and will soon come to deliver the injection. Later, his phone was switched off,” the officer said.

The accused told the police that they lost their jobs during the lockdown. Sunny allured him to indulge in fraud during the pandemic. Efforts are being made to nab Sunny, Mr. Meena said.